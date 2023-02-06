Walton County BOC to vote on increase to solid waste disposal fees

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 6, 2023) At Tuesday’s Walton County Board of Commission meeting, commissioners are expected to vote on an increase to the county’s solid waste disposal fees. At the end of last year, the City of Monroe notified the county that city’s transfer station would be increasing its tipping fees effect Jan. 2 this year.

To offset the additional cost to the county for solid waste disposal, Walton County Public Works is subsequently proposing that the BOC increase the scale rates at the Walton County Recycling Center from $45 per ton to $65 per ton and the Greenbag fees from $1.50 per bag to $2 per bag.

The Walton County February BOC meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the Historic Walton County Courthouse at 111 S Broad St. in Monroe. The public is invited to attend.

The full agenda follows:

PRESENTATIONS

2. MEETING OPENING

2.1. Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation

2.2. Call to Order

2.3. Roll Call

3. ADOPTION OF AGENDA

3.1. Additions/Deletions

4. PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS

4.1. Approval of CU22110013 – Event Facility – Applicant: Rheitta Ohene-Amoako/Owner:

Orchard United Methodist Church Inc. – Property located at 1940 Hwy 81 – Map/Parcel

C0510194 – District 3

5. PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT

5.1. Alteration To Zoning Conditions AZ23010004 – Applicant: Bill Hartley/Owners: John,

Jeremy, & James Mazzawi & Darin Wasileski – Property located at Hwy. 78 &

Tommy Dillard Rd. – Map/Parcel C1780047A00 – District 4

6. ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in

one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board

6.1. Approval of January 10, 2023 Meeting Minutes

6.2. Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $5000 or Greater

6.3. Ratification of Actions taken by WCWSA on December 13, 2022

6.4. Fiscal Agent Designation/Acceptance Agreement – Partnership for Families, Children

and Youth

6.5. Donation of Radar Equipment to Georgia Department of Public Safety

6.6. Ascension Program Management – Proposal – Grant Application and Administration for

Hard Labor Creek Recreation Area

6.7. ACCG – Business Associate Agreement (HIPPA)

7. RESOLUTIONS

7.1. Resolution – Amending the Walton Co. Civil Service Personnel Rules and Regulations

8. PUBLIC WORKS

8.1. Proposed Increase in Solid Waste Fees

9. ACCEPTANCE OF BIDS/PROPOSALS

9.1. Proposal – Design Services for Walton Co. Employee Health Clinic – Precision Planning

10. APPOINTMENTS

10.1. Walton Co. Development Authority

11. DISCUSSION

11.1. County Manager’s Report/Update

11.2. Decision on acquiring additional parking spaces for employees in downtown Monroe

12. PUBLIC COMMENT | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the meeting please follow the

instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda.

13. ANNOUNCEMENTS

14. EXECUTIVE SESSION

15. ADJOURNMENT

Click or tap on this link for additional information on each of the individual agenda items.



