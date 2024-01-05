Walton County BOC to vote on retiring K9 Azriel due to medical issues

The Walton County Board of Commissioners will have it’s first regular meeting of the year at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2023 in the Historic Walton County Courthouse located at 111 S Broad Street in Monroe. The public is invited to attend.

One of the items to be voted on is the retirement of Walton County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer Azriel. According to WCSO, Azriel has been diagnosed with intervertebral disk degeneration, a genetic neurological defect that will prevent the canine from performing its assigned duties. The plan is to release the K9 to its handler to live out the remainder of its life. Since the dog is under warranty, a replacement will be issued to Walton County at no cost.

The full agenda for the meeting follows: Click or tap on highlighted items where available for more information.

1.PRESENTATIONS

2.MEETING OPENING

2.1.Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation 2.2.Call to Order 2.3.Roll Call

3.ADOPTION OF AGENDA

3.1.Additions/Deletions

4.SHERIFF’S OFFICE

4.1.Transfer of Canine Azriel Transfer of Canine (Drug Dog).pdf (0.04 MB)

5.FINANCE

5.1.Presentation of FY 2023 Audit – Mauldin & Jenkins

6.PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS

6.1.Denial of Z23100006 – Rezone 2.40 acres from A2 to B3 truck parking/laydown lot & outside storage – Applicant: Richard Wade – Owner: Ronald Ramage – property located at 2384 Hwy. 278 – Map/Parcel C1580022 – District 4 Z23100006 – Wade.pdf (1.21 MB) 6.2.Approval of CU23100017 with Conditions – Conditional Use on 10 acres for a solid waste transfer station – Applicant/Owner: Buddy R. Johnson/DAV Properties LLC – property located at 898 Adamson Dr. – Map/Parcel C1350028A00 – District 5 Recommended Conditions – 1) Proposed facilty in general accordance with the site plan, specifically the buffers; 2) Reduced operating hours – 4:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Monday – Saturday, Closed Sundays; 3) Clean floors daily per EPD regulations; 4) Trash handling operations will occur inside the building which will have three permanent sides and a roll-up door on the fourth side which is to be closed when not in operation; 5) Misting system to be installed to reduce odor; 6) Tank will store leachate and cleaning runoff and will be pumped out as needed. CU23100017 – Johnson.pdf (2.73 MB) 6.3.Approval of OA23110001 – Amendment to Walton Co. Land Development Ordinance per Errata Sheet dated 11/01/2023 OA23110001.pdf (0.93 MB)

7.ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board

8.APPOINTMENTS

9.ACCEPTANCE OF BIDS/PROPOSALS

9.1.Center Hill Church Road Water Main Center Hill Church Rd Recommendation.pdf (0.42 MB)

10.DISCUSSION

10.1.County Manager’s Report/Update

11.PUBLIC COMMENT | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the meeting please follow the instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda.

12.ANNOUNCEMENTS

13.EXECUTIVE SESSION

14.ADJOURNMENT

