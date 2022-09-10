Walton County BOC Tuesday to consider rezone to allow for building of a new VFW meeting hall

The Walton County Board of Commissions will have its regular September meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the Historic Walton County Courthouse located at 111 South Broad Street in Monroe.

The public is invited to attend. If you are unable to attend, you can still watch the meeting live via the County’s Youtube channel at this link.

The BOC is scheduled to consider the rezone from M1 to B3 of property at 1700 Snows Mill Road to allow for the construction of a new 5,000 sq. ft meeting hall for the Walton County VFW. The property is owned by the Walton County Development Authority. The Planning Commission is recommending approval, but not everybody is happy with the potential development. A petition against it by 29 residents in the surrounding area is raising concerns about potential noise and negative impact on their property values. However, the current zoning of M1 allows for manufacturing which officials say could potentially have a greater impact on noise and property values.

The full Agenda follows:

PUBLIC COMMENT/PRESENTATIONS | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker.

1.1. County Manager’s Report MEETING OPENING

2.1. Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation

2.2. Call to Order

2.3. Roll Call ADOPTION OF AGENDA

3.1. Additions/Deletions PROCLAMATIONS

4.1. National Constitution Week PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS

5.1. Approval of Z22070003 with conditions – Rezone 17.223 from M1 to B3 for a VFW Meeting

Hall – Applicant: Walton Co Veteran’s Assoc./Owner: Development Authority of Walton Co,

Property located at 1700 Snows Mill Rd. Map/Parcel C165/002 – District 6

Recommended Conditions: 1) Outside lighting to be downward facing, 2) 200ft. buffer to

remain on right side of driveway, 3) all outside activities to end by 11:00 p.m.

5.2. Approval of OA22060012 – Amendment to Walton County Land Development Ordinance

per Errata Sheet dated 06/03/2022

PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT

6.1. Alteration to Zoning – AZ22080009 – Request to change zoning conditions –

Applicant/Owner: Jason Atha – Property located at Hwy. 11/Mahlon Smith Rd. – Map/Parcel

C1400090 – District 4

6.2. Acceptance of Land Donation – Willet

ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in

one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board

7.1. Approval of August 2, 2022 Meeting Minutes

7.2. Approval of September 6, 2022 Meeting Minutes

7.3. Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $5000 or Greater

7.4. Declaration of Surplus Property

7.5. Ratification of Actions taken by WCWSA

7.6. Acceptance of Grant – ACCG Health Promotion & Wellbeing Grant

7.7. Clinical Services Agreement – UGA School of Pharmacy – Employee Flu Shots

7.8. Contribution Agreement – Ga. Association of Conservation Districts

7.9. Engagement Agreement – Gilbert, Harrell, Sumerford & Martin – ARPA Funding RESOLUTIONS

8.1. FY23 Budget Amendments WALTON CO. WATER & SEWERAGE AUTHORITY

9.1. Resolution – Approving the issuance by WCWSA of Revenue Bonds – HLC Reservoir Water

Treatment Facility Series 2022, authorizing and approving an intergovernmental contract

between the Co. and the WCWSA and authorizing and approving other related matters

9.2. Approval of Prepayment – All or portion of outstanding principal of WCWSA and Sewerage

Revenue Bonds Series 2013 HUMAN RESOURCES

10.1. UGA – Funding – Family and Consumer Science Position CONTRACTS

11.1. Amendment to Guthrie Road Tower Lease ACCEPTANCE OF BIDS/PROPOSALS

12.1. Mulching and Brush Clearing – Hard Labor Creek APPOINTMENTS

13.1. Walton County Hospital Board Re-appointments and New Appointment

DISCUSSION

ANNOUNCEMENTS

EXECUTIVE SESSION

ADJOURNMENT

