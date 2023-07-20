Walton County BOE approves lower mill rate in tentative budget

Officials say Reduction is largest cut in 30 years

The Walton County Board of Education recently approved the tentative fiscal year 2024 (FY24) budget of $165,280,395. With a reduced millage rate of 18.083 mills, the FY24 budget includes the lowest millage rate since 2003-04 and the largest mill reduction in at least 30 years at 1.788 mills.

The proposed FY24 budget includes a five percent salary increase for all full-time employees and 27 new teaching positions to accommodate the district’s one-year growth of approximately 300 students.

In addition, the State of Georgia legislature raised the district’s monthly employer-paid healthcare costs by $635 per employee, bringing the total to $1,580 per month for every employee that receives health insurance.

Due to inflation, substantial increases in utilities, fuel, insurance, supplies and materials are also included.

“The Walton County School District and Board of Education are committed to being good stewards of taxpayer dollars by ensuring that every resource is used efficiently, transparently and effectively to provide our children the best educational opportunities possible,” said Superintendent Nathan Franklin. “This year, we are grateful for another opportunity to recognize our staff members’ hard work and dedication while substantially reducing the millage rate for our taxpayers.”

The Board approved the tentative budget to lie on the table until Aug. 1. The Walton County School District will hold a public hearing for input on the proposed FY24 operating budget at the Walton County Board of Education Central Office located at 200 Double Springs Church Road, Monroe, on Tuesday, July 25, beginning at 6 p.m.