Walton County BOE approves tentative budget with largest mill reduction in 10 years



(Monroe, Ga.) — The Walton County Board of Education recently approved the tentative fiscal year 2023 (FY23) budget of $144,448,880. With a reduced millage rate of 19.87 mills, the FY23 budget includes the lowest millage rate since 2005-06 and the largest mill reduction in 10 years at .961 mills.



To support WCSD staff members and remain competitive in the market, the proposed FY23 budget includes a step and five percent salary increase for all employees as well as market adjustments for select support staff positions. In addition, three steps were added to the top of each salary schedule. Additional school resource officers will be added to improve school safety and provide full-time, individual coverage at all 15 schools. The budget also includes 14 new teaching positions and seven paraprofessional jobs to accommodate for district growth.



“We are grateful for the opportunity to increase salaries for all of our employees and improve the safety of our schools with additional SROs in this year’s budget while significantly reducing the millage rate for our taxpayers,” said Superintendent Nathan Franklin. “The local economy continues to do well as does our student achievement. Our Board members value their role as financial stewards of taxpayer money and have worked diligently to lower the millage rate eight out of the last nine years while maintaining excellent financial efficiency.”



Ninety percent of the total budget is spent on salaries and benefits, leaving only ten percent to cover all other operational costs. The FY23 budget includes substantial increases in operational costs as a result of inflation in energy, fuel, supplies and materials.

The Walton County School District serves around 14,300 students in 15 schools including nine elementary schools, three middle schools and three high schools. The mission of the Walton County School District is to ensure that each student acquires the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve personal success and enrich the community. The district values students as individuals with unique intellectual, physical, social and emotional needs. For more information, please visit www.walton.k12.ga.us.