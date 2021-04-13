Walton County BOE receives national honors

Walton County BOE named Diligent Modern Governance 100 for Community Boards honoree

Walton County Board of Education. Contributed photo

(Monroe, Ga.) — The Walton County Board of Education has been recognized as one of the nation’s top 100 community boards for modern governance by Diligent Corporation in the first-ever Modern Governance 100 for Community Boards program. Comprised of 100 impressive individuals and teams, the list recognizes leaders from the field of municipal and education governance.

“Modern governance is the practice of empowering leaders with the technology, insights, and processes required to thrive in today’s fast paced world. We, along with those who nominated you, believe you are a leading force for modern governance in your community,” said Diligent Senior Vice President/General Manager MarKeith Allen. “The nominees represent a remarkable group. I am extremely impressed reading all of the thoughtful words submitted with each of the nominations. We saw nominations from administrators, from elected officials, and from governance professionals. These nominations speak volumes.”

Diligent’s Modern Governance 100 for Community Boards program was launched in 2020 as a way of providing those involved in community governance an opportunity to recognize peers and the professionals who support them. This year’s honorees are recognized for rising to the challenges of governing in the digital age, implementing best practices, and serving their communities — even amidst a global pandemic.

“I congratulate each of our board members on this well-deserved national recognition, said Superintendent Nathan Franklin. “Their commitment to modern governance and dedication to operating at the most efficient level is evident in their work. We are very fortunate to have such supportive board members who continue to put the students and staff of the Walton County School District first.”

Diligent Corporation, known as Diligent, is a software as a service company that enables board members of corporations, government organizations and not-for-profit groups to share and collaborate information for board meetings. Diligent is the parent company of BoardDocs which is utilized by the Walton County School District to manage all school board-related information including meeting agendas and associated documents.

The Walton County School District serves around 14,000 students in 15 schools including nine

elementary schools, three middle schools and three high schools. The mission of the Walton

County School District is to ensure that each student acquires the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve personal success and enrich the community. The district values students as individuals with unique intellectual, physical, social, and emotional needs. For more information, please visit www.walton.k12.ga.us.