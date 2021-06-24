Walton County BOE Vice Chair elected VP of Georgia School Boards Association

(Monroe, Ga.) — Walton County Board of Education Vice-Chair and District Four Representative Coleman Landers has been elected to serve as Vice President of the Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA), effective July 1, 2021.

“For over 15 years, Mr. Landers has been a steadfast champion for education in Walton County, and his dedication to doing what is best for all children is unmatched,” said Superintendent Nathan Franklin. “We are honored and excited to have him represent Walton County as he continues to serve school board members across the state in his additional role as Vice President. His passion for student achievement, exceptional leadership and firm understanding of effective governance make him a highly qualified candidate for this position.”

As the longest-serving board member, Mr. Landers has served on the Walton County Board of Education since 2005, holding roles as both Vice-Chair and Chair. In addition to his local-level leadership, he has served at the state level on the GSBA Awards Committee, GSBA Governmental Operations Committee and as a panelist at the GSBA Legislative Workshop. As a testament to his personal commitment to education, Mr. Landers is a product of the Walton County School District, a graduate of Fort Valley State University and holds masters degrees from other prestigious universities.

After retiring in 2000 from an honorable career in the Navy, Captain Landers moved back to his hometown of Monroe and became very active in the community. He is the founding director of the Walton County Boys and Girls Club, a former director and officer of a regional Synovus bank and a member of the Walton County Economic Development Authority. His passion for leadership and service has led him to become a member of the Rotary Club of Monroe and Walton County Chamber of Commerce. In addition to serving as Vice-Chair of the Walton County Board of Education, he is the current Board Chair of Piedmont Walton Hospital.

“I’ve learned that a good education is a great starting point for success in life,” said Landers. “I’m honored to help GSBA in its quest to have better school boards and thus a better Georgia.”

As a member of the GSBA Executive Committee, Mr. Landers will assist with managing the affairs and transact the business of the Association and employ the executive director. The mission of the GSBA is to ensure excellence in the governance of local school systems by providing leadership, advocacy and services, and by representing the collective resolve of Georgia’s elected boards of education.

For more on GSBA, visit gsba.com.

The Walton County School District serves around 14,000 students in 15 schools including nine

elementary schools, three middle schools and three high schools. The mission of the Walton County School District is to ensure that each student acquires the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve personal success and enrich the community. The district values students as individuals with unique intellectual, physical, social, and emotional needs. For more information, please visit www.walton.k12.ga.us.