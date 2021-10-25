Walton County Boys & Girls Club Paints Pumpkins with Monroe Junior Service League

Photo credit: Photo ©️ Stephanie Calabrese.

Monroe, Ga. (October 20, 2021) – The Walton County Boys & Girls Club took their activities outside on Wednesday, October 20, when members of the Monroe Junior Service League brought pumpkins and painting supplies by the Club to spend time with the youth to decorate pumpkins. Monroe Junior Service League President, Julia Boozer said, “Our members love being able to partner with the Club to provide opportunities like this for the kids in our community. Their excitement and artistic expression is awesome to see first-hand, and as a volunteer you can’t help but smile.”

“We are so appreciative of the time the Monroe Junior Service League members spent with our youth here at the Walton Club to paint pumpkins and promote the kids’ creativity,” said Lynn Hill, Club Director of the Walton County Boys & Girls Club, who continually strives to create a fun environment for the kids. “No matter why a youth enters the Club, young people will leave knowing that our Club offered a fun, safe space and fostered an environment where they can be who they are and become who they were meant to be.”

Over the last year and a half, the Club has had to limit the number of spots available for the youth due to COVID safety precautions. As of this month, they have been able to increase the number of openings and look forward to enrolling more youth. “We need to get the word out that we are ready to bring more youth back into the Club,” said Hill.

With adding youth back into the Club, expenses increase. Roy Roberts, Chairman of the Walton County Boys & Girls Club Board, said, “Our goal as a board is to make sure that the Club is financially secure and able to continue operations. Our staff, programs, transportation, and day-to-day facility expenses require generous contributions from our community.”

Because of your support, the Walton County Boys & Girls Club can prove that every kid has what it takes to be responsible for their future through academic success, character and leadership development, and a healthy lifestyle. The Walton County Boys & Girls Club has a generous donor who has agreed to match every dollar raised if the Club can raise $25,000 by December 31, 2021, which means, together, we can raise a total of $50,000 to start the year off strong.

