Walton County Chairman guest speaker at August TRIAD meeting in Loganville Friday

TRIAD meeting at the Retreat in Loganville. Photo credit: Sharon Sharon Swanepoel

The August Triad Meeting in Loganville will be at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, at The Retreat at Loganville (formerly Southern Plantation). The speaker will be David Thompson, Walton County Commission Chairman. You will also hear from others about what is going on in the City of Loganville and Walton County.

On the first Friday of every month, local senior citizens gather in the community room at the Retreat at Loganville (formerly Southern Plantation) for the Walton County TRIAD meeting. This gives law enforcement the opportunity to meet with seniors and brief them on what is going on in the community and address some of their safety concerns. City and county officials also give an update on items of interest to residents – and breakfast is served.

TRIAD was the subject of a feature in one of the previous issues of Walton Living Magazine. To read the history of how it came to Walton County and what it offers seniors in the community, click or tap on this link.

If you have not attended since the shutdown, now would be a good time to return.