Walton County Chamber hosts Bourbon and Barbeque Aug. 11

The Walton Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with Southern Sanitation, Inc. are hosting a fun event from 6 – 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, at the Towers at Snows Mill. Bourbon and Barbeque promises an evening of live music and fun!

A $50 ticket includes Bourbon Tastings, a 2023 Commemorative bourbon glass, a BBQ dinner, live music, silent auction, cash beer/wine bar and a night of fun!

Click or tap on the flyer below for tickets. Registration closes on July 31, 2023.