Walton County Chamber of Commerce is hiring Director of Member Connections

The Walton County Chamber of Commerce is hiring a Director of Member Connections which includes New Member Sales and Member Relationship Building. This is a full-time position. It would require occasional before hours, after hours and weekends for events and meetings.

To Apply: Email your resume and cover letter including salary requirements to Teri Smiley, President & CEO at teri@waltonchamber.org.

Editor’s Note: This job posting was found on the Walton County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page on Nov. 14, 2023. Please note a job posting cold be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

