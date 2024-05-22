Walton County Chamber of Commerce is hiring

Are you passionate about being an organized person? Do you love working with people? Are you ready to thrive as part of a dynamic team? IF YES to all three, we need you! We are looking for a Director of Member Connections & Staff Support to join us!

Key Qualities: Highly Organized, Excellent People Skills, Team Player

If you’re ready to make a positive impact and help our members succeed, we want to hear from you!

Submit your resume by May 31st to Teri – teri@waltonchamber.org. Please include your salary requirements in the email.

Interviews will be scheduled for the first 2 weeks of June with a start date as soon as possible!

Download the full job description here: https://files.constantcontact.com/…/c83cb4ac-43a0-4c2b…

