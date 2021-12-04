Walton County Chamber of Commerce seeks new membership and communications director

The Walton County Chamber of Commerce seeks a new team member for Membership & Communications Director. Under minimum supervision, the Membership & Communications Director will recruit, develop and sustain the membership of the Walton County Chamber of Commerce and will coordinate and handle communications and marketing.



Qualifications: High School Graduate with a minimum of four (4) years of experience or College Degree in Marketing or Communications.



If you meet these qualifications, the chamber would like to share the full job description. You are asked to send an email to teri@waltonchamber.org and be sure to include your resume.



The Chamber hopes to fill this position by year end 2021.