Walton County Chamber to host Bourbon and BBQ next month

Chamber seeks silent auction items

The community is invited to what the Walton County Chamber of Commerce is promising will be “one of the BIGGEST & most FUN events of the year,” a night of Bourbon tasting, BBQ, Music, Silent Auction, and fun!

The Chamber’s Bourbon and BBQ event will take place from 6 – 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024 at The Towers at Snows Mill which is located at 4750 Snows Mill Road in Monroe.

The Chamber is also looking for silent auction items. You can fill out the form below and email it or drop it by the Chamber office!

The cost for the event is $60.

Click or tap on this link to PURCHASE TICKETS

