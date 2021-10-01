Walton County Chamber to host candidate forum for the City of Loganville and the Town of Between on Oct. 7

The Walton County Chamber of Commerce will host a Political Candidate Forum at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 for candidates seeking council posts in the Nov. 2 municipal elections for the City of Loganville as well as the Town of Between. The Forum will take place in Council Chambers at Loganville City Hall, 4303 Lawrenceville Road in Loganville.

This forum will allow candidates vying for council positions in the City of Loganville and the Town of Between to introduce themselves, answer questions from a moderator and then have time for a closing statement.

Incumbent Mayor Rey Martinez is not running for re-election, choosing instead to seek the state representative position currently held by Rep. Tom Kirby. Former Loganville councilman Skip Baliles qualified unopposed to replace Martinez as mayor of Loganville.

The City of Loganville has seven candidates vying for three at-large posts. The candidates who qualified are:

Anne Huntsinger (i)

Terry Parsons

Shenia Rivers-Devine

Rosa D. Steele

Branden Whitfield

Melanie Long

James Wilson

The Town of Between has three candidates running to fill two vacant council member positions. The candidates who qualified are:

Brian Rubin

Jonathan Page

William Boswell