Walton County Chamber to host political forum for City of Monroe candidates on Monday, Sept. 27

The Walton County Chamber of Commerce will host a Political Candidate Forum at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 for candidates seeking council posts in the City of Monroe mayoral and Districts 3 and 8 races. District 6 Incumbent Ty Gregory, who won the Special Election in 2020 to take the place of the late councilman Wayne Adcock, qualified unopposed. Incumbents in District 3, 8 all qualified for re-election with a challenger. The Forum will take place in Council Chambers of City Hall located at 215 N Broad Street in Monroe.

The following candidate’s names will be on the ballot.

Monroe Mayor

Monroe City Council District 3

Ross Bradley

Charles Boyce III

Monroe City Council District 6

Ty Gregory

Monroe City Council District 8

The Municipal Elections for the City of Monroe will take place on Nov. 2, 2021. Early voting begins on Oct. 12 and will include two Saturday voting days, Oct. 16 and 23. If you are not yet registered to vote you must do so by Oct. 4.

The Walton County Board of Elections conducts elections for the City of Monroe. They are located at 1110 East Spring Street, Suite 100, in Monroe. Only residents of the incorporated City of Monroe are eligible to vote for Mayor and Council.

To locate your polling place for county, state or federal elections, you can use the Secretary of State “Poll Locator” feature. You will need name, date of birth and county of residence to access this information at http://mvp.sos.state.ga.us/ . The locations for Monroe elections are:

If you have any questions, you can contact Walton County Board of Elections at 770-267-1337 or elections@co.walton.ga.us