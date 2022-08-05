Walton County couple arrested on aggravated child molestation charges

The victims were the adoptive children of the male couple

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 4, 2022) Walton County Sheriff’s Office announced that two men were arrested last week and have charges pending for aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children. In the early morning hours of Thursday, July 28, the couple, Z. Jacoby Zulock and W. Dale Zulock, were arrested and booked into the Walton County jail on these charges.

According to WCSO, a search warrant was executed in unincorporated Loganville after being informed by a detective on the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about an individual in the county who may be been downloading child sexual abuse material. It was learned from that individual that he was receiving material that was being produced by at least one other Walton County individual and that a child living in the home was included in the homemade sexual abuse material. Within hours of confirming this information, an Emergency Response Team from WCSO along with members of Walton County’s Division of Family and Children’s Services assembled to rescue the two children from the home on St. Regis Way in Oxford. A search warrant was subsequently executed.

WCSO reports that during the search warrant, evidence was secured that allegedly implicated both the adult males who were the adoptive fathers of the sibling pair who lived in the home. It is alleged that both men were engaging in sexually abusive acts and documenting this abuse.

The children are now in protective custody and the alleged perpetrators are incarcerated and facing the charges. The case is open and ongoing.