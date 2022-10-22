Walton County crime continues on a downward trend as number of cases cleared rises

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 21, 2022) – A recent conversation Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman had with a friend of his had him concerned about a perception of the crime rate in Walton County.

“I had a friend who is in real estate ask me what our crime rate was. Was it out of the ordinary high? I said I don’t think so. I had never really compared us with anyone. Well she had a friend that lived up north that was talking about moving here but didn’t want to because of the high crime rate here. So it got me to thinking where we stood,” Chapman said, going on to say he then asked Karisa Drouault, criminal intelligence analyst for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, to do some research on the subject. “She looked up the statistics from the FBI and this is what we came up with. Our numbers comparably were much better than everyone that surrounds us.”

Chapman attributed it to the men and women of the WCSO and said he felt it was important that the perception be corrected and the credit be given where it was due.

“I just thought that’s because of the job that these men and women do here at the Sheriff’s Office and they ought to be recognized for that. People ought to know the job that they do here,” he said.

Drouault said she had pulled the statistics on violent crimes as well as property crimes for Walton County Sheriff’s Office and compared them with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office as well as the City of Monroe. We have added the cities of Loganville and Social Circle and included the data for the above named jurisdictions from 2011 to 2021. It can be seen that Walton County compares well to its neighbors. It is also noted that the line between crimes (pink) and closed cases (blue) in the cases of violent crimes shows cases are being closed at a high rate.

For more in depth statistics, click or tap on this link and key in what particular statistics you want to view.

These charts provides the volume of violent crime (murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault) and property crime (burglary, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft) as reported by city and town law enforcement agencies (listed alphabetically by state) that contributed data to the UCR Program.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes

Walton County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes

Gallery of statistics from Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, City of Monroe, City of Loganville and City of Social Circle respectively.

Each of the comparison jurisdictions in the gallery below have violent crimes listed in the first graphic followed by property crimes. The pink line is the crime statistics and the blue line is the cases that have been closed during the same period. Note the number of crimes listed in the left-hand side vertical for a clear comparison.