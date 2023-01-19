Walton County DA’s Office to host Nonprofit Awareness Day for the community next month

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 19, 2023) Walton County District Attorney’s Office is again hosting a Nonprofit Awareness Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, at the 1025 Church campus in Monroe.

“The purpose of the Nonprofit Awareness Day is to raise awareness in Walton County of the great organizations that offer so many wonderful services to our community,” Walton County DA Randy McGinley said. “We are inviting anyone that lives, works, or spends time in Walton County to attend this great event. “Everyone, personally or through someone they care for, is affected by the things such as domestic violence, substance abuse, the need for mentoring, and mental health issues. Having numerous great organizations that help address these issues in one place at the same time really allows the public to learn so much at one time.”

McGinley said it also provides an opportunity for these various nonprofits to get to learn about each other so that they can all work together to do the most good.

The event is open to the public and the participating nonprofits provide resources to the community dealing with mental and physical health issues, domestic violence, assistance with food, clothing and housing issues, student success assistance as well as intervention and resources for drug abuse prevention and many other resources available.

This is the second year that this event has been held in Walton County and everybody is encouraged to share the information with friends and family. The DA is hoping for a larger and more successful turn out than the first year.

“In the coming weeks, we will be encouraging the participants to share information about their services with us,” McGinley said.

If you’re a nonprofit organization that would like to set up a table, you call the DA’s office and speak to Aimee Oliver at 770-267-1355. The Walton County DA’s Facebook page can be accessed via the QR Code in the flyer below.

1025 Church is located at 1025 E Spring Street in Monroe.