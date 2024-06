WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 5, 2024) – The Walton County Democratic Party is reorganizing and is inviting all Democrats in Walton County to to the meeting which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June, 13, 2024.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the Meridian Community Center, 105 Generation Boulevard, Loganville GA 30052.

