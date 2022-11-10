Walton County District 5 Commissioner Jeremy Adams easily wins reelection

Walton County District 5 Commissioner Jeremy Adams. Photo credit: The Walton Tribune

Republican Jeremy Adams cruised to a win in his bid to remain on the Walton County Board of Commissioners.

Adams, a Republican, won 84% of the vote against Democrat Adrienne Dowdy Odum.

“I am thankful and humbled by the overwhelming support during my re-election campaign both in the primary and general elections,” Adams said. “It is a great night for the State of Georgia and there are great things ahead for Walton County. I am excited to continue serving Walton County as District 5 commissioner.”