Walton County Empty Stocking Fund seeks volunteers to deliver meal boxes to those in need Saturday morning

Walton County’s Empty Stocking Fund seeks to alleviate some of the stress for those families who are experiencing financial stress during the holiday season to ensure they get to experience some of the Christmas magic. To do this they provide holiday meal boxes for needy families. These are stocked with perishable and nonperishable items for members of the Walton County community. This is due to private donations, the support of the United Way and local schools that collect canned goods during the month of November to benefit the fund.

These boxes are distributed by volunteers who line up at the Journey Church and deliver to those in the community in need. In order to complete this effort, volunteers are needed for this Saturday, Dec. 11th beginning at 8 a.m. at Journey Church, located at 1000 Royal Park Drive, Monroe.

To help spread this important Walton County holiday cheer, you can show up at the Journey Church at 8 a.m. Saturday. There is no better way to experience the true spirit of Christmas.