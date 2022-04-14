The Walton County Fair is in town until Saturday, April 16, 2022. The gates open at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday. From 11 a.m. to noon Saturday rides are free for just that 1 hour.

Wednesday night admission is free for students. Gate admission is $3 for all persons from ages 5 to 64. Children under five and veterans and seniors 65 and over get in free. The cost for rides Wednesday, Thursday is $20 and for Friday and Saturday, it is $25.

The Walton County Fairground is located at 1317 E Church Street in Monroe.