Heartbroken Walton County family offers $3,000 reward for arrest of person who killed their dog

WALTON COUNTY, GA (July 18, 2022) – The Ross family from the Loganville area of Walton County are offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest/conviction of the person or persons who killed their beloved German Shepherd, “Otto,” sometime between midnight – 1 a.m. in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 16, 2022. The incident happened at their home on North Sharon Church Road – past Green Road going out toward Center Hill Church Road.

Brooke Ross said they let Otto out to go to the bathroom at about midnight Friday, expecting him to come back in. But that did not happen. He was found about 20 minutes later, deceased, stabbed in the head possible with a knife or a screwdriver. She said it is believed that Otto disturbed someone who jumped the gate, likely to break into the cars or rob them.

“We are absolutely devastated and want to find this awful human being,” she said. “The Walton County Sheriffs office told us there have been three other cars broken into near and on our road – North Sharon Church Road – one on Friday night and two others on Saturday morning. Our Ring camera was only able to catch a flash light at the front of our gate, but the person was able to stay out of the camera’s sight after that. Our family is hurting not knowing who did this to our boy. We are offering a $3,000 reward to anyone that has information that will help get this person arrested/convicted.”

If anyone has information they are asked to please contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office 770-267-6557 case number 225022686.