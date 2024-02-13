Walton County February BOC meeting Tuesday

The Walton County Board of Commissions will have its February 2024 meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the Historic Walton County Courthouse located at 111 S Broad Street in Monroe. The public is invited to attend.

The full agenda follows.

PRESENTATIONS

MEETING OPENING

2.1. Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation

2.2. Call to Order

2.3. Roll Call ADOPTION OF AGENDA

3.1. Additions/Deletions ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in

one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board

4.1. Approval of January 9, 2024 Meeting Minutes

4.2. Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $25,000 or Greater

4.3. Declaration of Surplus Property

4.4. Mutual Aid Agreement – EMS

4.5. IGA – City of Monroe – Recyclable Cardboard Pickup and Delivery (renewal)

4.6. Agreement – ACCG Ga. County Internship Program – Human Resources RESOLUTIONS

5.1. Authorizing 2025 SPLOST CONTRACTS

6.1. Alcovy Judicial Circuit – AV Upgrade funded by ARPA Grant ACCEPTANCE OF BIDS/PROPOSALS

7.1. Temporary Access Road – WCPSC

1

Walton County, GA Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting 2/13/2024 APPOINTMENTS

8.1. Advantage Behavioral Health Systems Board DISCUSSION

9.1. County Manager’s Report/Update PUBLIC COMMENT | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker.

