Walton County February BOC meeting Tuesday

The Walton County Board of Commissions will have its February 2024 meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the Historic Walton County Courthouse located at 111 S Broad Street in Monroe. The public is invited to attend.

The full agenda follows.

PRESENTATIONS

  1. MEETING OPENING
    2.1. Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation
    2.2. Call to Order
    2.3. Roll Call
  2. ADOPTION OF AGENDA
    3.1. Additions/Deletions
  3. ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in
    one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board
    4.1. Approval of January 9, 2024 Meeting Minutes
    4.2. Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $25,000 or Greater
    4.3. Declaration of Surplus Property
    4.4. Mutual Aid Agreement – EMS
    4.5. IGA – City of Monroe – Recyclable Cardboard Pickup and Delivery (renewal)
    4.6. Agreement – ACCG Ga. County Internship Program – Human Resources
  4. RESOLUTIONS
    5.1. Authorizing 2025 SPLOST
  5. CONTRACTS
    6.1. Alcovy Judicial Circuit – AV Upgrade funded by ARPA Grant
  6. ACCEPTANCE OF BIDS/PROPOSALS
    7.1. Temporary Access Road – WCPSC
    1
    Walton County, GA Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting 2/13/2024
  7. APPOINTMENTS
    8.1. Advantage Behavioral Health Systems Board
  8. DISCUSSION
    9.1. County Manager’s Report/Update
  9. PUBLIC COMMENT | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker.

