Walton County February BOC meeting Tuesday

The Walton County Board of Commissions will have its February 2024 meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the Historic Walton County Courthouse located at 111 S Broad Street in Monroe. The public is invited to attend.
The full agenda follows.
PRESENTATIONS
- MEETING OPENING
2.1. Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation
2.2. Call to Order
2.3. Roll Call
- ADOPTION OF AGENDA
3.1. Additions/Deletions
- ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in
one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board
4.1. Approval of January 9, 2024 Meeting Minutes
4.2. Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $25,000 or Greater
4.3. Declaration of Surplus Property
4.4. Mutual Aid Agreement – EMS
4.5. IGA – City of Monroe – Recyclable Cardboard Pickup and Delivery (renewal)
4.6. Agreement – ACCG Ga. County Internship Program – Human Resources
- RESOLUTIONS
5.1. Authorizing 2025 SPLOST
- CONTRACTS
6.1. Alcovy Judicial Circuit – AV Upgrade funded by ARPA Grant
- ACCEPTANCE OF BIDS/PROPOSALS
7.1. Temporary Access Road – WCPSC
- APPOINTMENTS
8.1. Advantage Behavioral Health Systems Board
- DISCUSSION
9.1. County Manager’s Report/Update
- PUBLIC COMMENT | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker.
