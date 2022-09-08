Walton County Fellowship of Christian Athletes 20th Annual Autumn 5K scheduled for Sept. 24

Pre-Registration mail-in and online deadline is Sept. 16, 2022

The 20th Annual Autumn 5K for the Walton County Fellowship of Christian Athletes is scheduled for Sept. 24, 2022. The event will begin at the First Baptist Church of Loganville at 680 Tom Brewer Road. The cost to pre-register (by Sept. 16, 2022) is $30, race day is $35 and for a family the cost is $75.

“All the funds raised go to support Walton County FCA ministry in our schools,” April McClendon, Walton County Fellowship of Christian Athletes director said.

Click or tap on this link for event details on Facebook and click or tap on this link to the website for more information on the the Walton County FCA.

Information below gives details on the event as well as sponsorship opportunities available.