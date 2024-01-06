Walton County first responders kept busy Friday morning with vehicle wrecks

No serious injuries were reported

Crash on Highway 83 at Clearwater subdivision Friday, Jan. 5, 2023. Photo courtesy of Leon Prather

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 5, 2023) – The morning commute was disrupted in Walton County with a couple crashes.

Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported on the incidents.

“(One at) Dean Hill Road at Monroe Jersey Road- two – vehicle crash, no injuries reported. Highway 83 at Clearwater Dr. – one vehicle overturned, one minor injury reported,” League said.

