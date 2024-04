Kids fishing. Photo credit: Morguefile.com

Walton County Parks & Recreation will host its annual Fishing Derby from 6 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 4, 2024 The event is for fishermen of all ages.

The derby will be at the Meridian Community Center at 105 Generation Blvd. in Loganville. There is no entry cost and no advanced registration required.

