Walton County, Ga. government hiring

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County career website on April 25, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Posted April 22, 2022 | Closes May 6, 2022 5:00 PM

This position provides administrative and clerical support for office operations. Processes and collects fees for passports, marriages licenses, firearm permits, estates,… Full Description

Posted March 7, 2022 8:00 AM | Open Until Filled

This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to suppress fires, rescue victims, provide emergency medical care, and perform other duties as required. An… Full Description

Posted April 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for administering EMT-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls for… Full Description

Posted April 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for the mechanical repair and maintenance of department vehicles and equipment. Determines and implements preventative maintenance schedules…. Full Description

Posted March 23, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to assist with fire suppression and other emergency response functions. Responds to fire calls and uses… Full Description

Posted April 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for administering Paramedic-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls for… Full Description

Posted April 14, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for the enforcement of animal control ordinances and for the impounding and care of animals. Patrols county to enforce animal control ordinances;… Full Description

Posted April 7, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position assists in the maintenance and repair of county buildings. Performs preventive and responsive maintenance on county buildings; inspects buildings to determine… Full Description

Posted March 28, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position monitors activities and assists the public at the Splash Park. Monitors and evaluates activities at the Splash Park. Enforces Splash Park rules. Oversees Splash… Full Description

Posted April 12, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position assists in the administration of county information technology systems. Participates in the maintenance, administration, and implementation of county networks…. Full Description

Posted April 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled

Posted April 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled

Performs technical duties related to the care and management of animals . Feeds and waters shelter animals; administers vaccines and medications as directed. Cleans and… Full Description

Posted April 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled

Performs equipment operation duties in support of assigned public works construction and maintenance projects. Operates heavy equipment in the maintenance and repair of… Full Description

Posted March 9, 2022 | Open Until Filled

The purpose of this classification is to flag and control traffic during paving and grass cutting operations. Perform manual work functions associated with maintenance and… Full Description

Posted March 9, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position performs unskilled, manual work and grounds-keeping of county streets/roads, drainage systems, and public facilities. Performs routine maintenance and upkeep of… Full Description

Posted April 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description

Posted August 20, 2020 | Open Until Filled

Performs professional level law enforcement tasks by providing and implementing the activities of a specified division of the Sheriff’s Office on an assigned shift. Performs… Full Description

Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for supervising inmates at the county jail. Processes and performs initial and periodic searches of inmates; searches housing areas. Ensures the… Full Description

Posted November 18, 2021 | Open Until Filled

This position participates in the maintenance and repair of county jail facilities. Performs technical maintenance tasks to maintain all security devices, electrical systems,… Full Description

Posted April 12, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position performs technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations,… Full Description

Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled

Performs various law enforcement tasks for the patrol division, evaluates and deciphers emergency and non-emergency calls. Enforces motor vehicle laws, directs traffic…. Full Description

Posted December 7, 2021 | Open Until Filled

This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description

Posted April 12, 2022 | Open Until Filled

