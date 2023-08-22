Walton County GA government is hiring

The Walton County, GA, government seeks an account, utility service worker and still has many more open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County Career website on Aug. 22, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Posted July 19, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to assist with fire suppression and other emergency response functions. Responds to fire calls and uses… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to suppress fires, rescue victims, provide emergency medical care, and perform other duties as required. An… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for administering Paramedic-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for administering EMT-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls for… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to assist with fire suppression and other emergency response functions. Responds to fire calls and uses… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for administering Paramedic-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls for… Full Description

Posted August 15, 2023 | Closes September 1, 2023 5:00 PM

This position performs assigned accounting functions in support of the county’s financial operations. Receives and processes revenue from county departments and prepares bank… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for the enforcement of animal control ordinances and for the impounding and care of animals. Patrols county to enforce animal control ordinances;… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for answering emergency and non-emergency calls and for dispatching appropriate personnel. Receives and screens incoming calls from the public and… Full Description

Posted July 12, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position assists in the maintenance and repair of county buildings. Performs preventive and responsive maintenance on county buildings; inspects buildings to determine… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position performs technical duties in support of the operations of the Recycling Center. Operates a forklift, Bobcat, compactor, baling machine, and other vehicles and… Full Description

Posted July 6, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for supervising and answering emergency and non-emergency calls and for dispatching appropriate personnel. Receives and screens incoming calls… Full Description

Posted July 24, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for the custodial care and maintenance of county buildings. Empties and cleans waste receptacles; replaces liners. Cleans and sanitizes restrooms… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position assists in the maintenance of county parks and facilities. Assists in the maintenance of county parks, athletic fields, and related facilities; performs turf… Full Description

Posted August 9, 2023 | Closes August 23, 2023 5:00 PM

This position assists in the maintenance of the county’s water distribution system. Operates a variety of equipment including backhoe, trackhoe, loaders, skid steers,… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position performs equipment operation duties in support of assigned public works construction and maintenance projects. Operates heavy equipment in the maintenance and… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for flagging and controlling traffic during paving and grass cutting operations. Performs manual work functions associated with maintenance and… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position performs routine labor tasks to maintain the solid waste and recycling area, bins, and Convenience Centers for the citizen’s use in Walton County. It provides… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position performs professional level law enforcement tasks by providing and implementing the activities of a specified division of the Sheriff’s Office on an assigned… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for supervising inmates at the county jail. Processes and performs initial and periodic searches of inmates; searches housing areas. Ensures the… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position participates in the maintenance and repair of county jail facilities. Performs technical maintenance tasks to maintain all security devices, electrical systems,… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position performs technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations,… Full Description