Walton County, Ga. Government is hiring

Posted July 19, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to assist with fire suppression and other emergency response functions. Responds to fire calls and uses… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to suppress fires, rescue victims, provide emergency medical care, and perform other duties as required. An… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for administering Paramedic-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for administering EMT-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls for… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to assist with fire suppression and other emergency response functions. Responds to fire calls and uses… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for administering Paramedic-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls for… Full Description

Posted January 3, 2024 | Open Until Filled

The Honorable G. Kevin Morris, Judge of the Superior Courts of the Alcovy Circuit (Newton and Walton Counties), has an immediate opening for a law clerk. From an office in… Full Description

Posted November 7, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for the enforcement of animal control ordinances and for the impounding and care of animals. Patrols county to enforce animal control ordinances;… Full Description

Posted January 19, 2024 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for the custodial care and maintenance of county buildings. Empties and cleans waste receptacles; replaces liners. Cleans and sanitizes restrooms… Full Description

Posted October 12, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for answering emergency and non-emergency calls at the 911 Communications Center. Receives and screens incoming calls from the public and other… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for answering emergency and non-emergency calls and for dispatching appropriate personnel. Receives and screens incoming calls from the public and… Full Description

Posted July 12, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position assists in the maintenance and repair of county buildings. Performs preventive and responsive maintenance on county buildings; inspects buildings to determine… Full Description

Posted January 19, 2024 | Closes February 2, 2024 5:00 PM

This position assists in the implementation of assigned leisure services, programs, and events. Assists in coordinating and developing leisure programs. Assists in… Full Description

Posted January 19, 2024 | Closes February 2, 2024 5:00 PM

This position assists in the implementation of assigned leisure services, programs, and events. Assists in coordinating and developing leisure programs. Assists in… Full Description

Posted July 6, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for supervising and answering emergency and non-emergency calls and for dispatching appropriate personnel. Receives and screens incoming calls… Full Description

Posted January 9, 2024 | Open Until Filled

This position performs technical duties related to the care and management of animals. Feeds and waters shelter animals; administers vaccines and medications as directed…. Full Description

Posted August 9, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position assists in the maintenance of the county’s water distribution system. Operates a variety of equipment including backhoe, trackhoe, loaders, skid steers, etc…. Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position performs professional level law enforcement tasks by providing and implementing the activities of a specified division of the Sheriff’s Office on an assigned… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for supervising inmates at the county jail. Processes and performs initial and periodic searches of inmates; searches housing areas. Ensures the… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description

Posted December 1, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for the investigation of assigned criminal cases to determine the nature of criminal activity, to prevent or solve crimes, and to identify and… Full Description

Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position performs technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations,… Full Description

