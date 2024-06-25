Walton County, Ga. government is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County career website on June 25, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Posted June 21, 2024 | Closes July 5, 2024 5:00 PM

This position assists in providing clerical and customer service support for the Office of the Clerk of Court. Receives, verifies, and files a variety of documents. Receives,… Full Description

Posted May 22, 2024 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for administering Paramedic-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls… Full Description

Posted May 22, 2024 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for administering EMT-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls for… Full Description

Posted May 22, 2024 | Open Until Filled

This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to assist with fire suppression and other emergency response functions. Responds to fire calls and uses… Full Description

Posted May 22, 2024 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for administering Paramedic-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls for… Full Description

Posted May 16, 2024 | Closes July 1, 2024 5:00 PM

This County Extension Educator position is an exempt professional staff role within UGA Cooperative Extension responsible for coordinating and delivering specific… Full Description

Posted May 16, 2024 | Closes July 1, 2024 5:00 PM

This County Extension Program Assistant position will perform duties necessary to assist the County Extension Agent in the day to day conducting of the 4-H and Youth… Full Description

Posted May 29, 2024 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for answering emergency and non-emergency calls at the 911 Communications Center. Receives and screens incoming calls from the public and other… Full Description

Posted May 22, 2024 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for answering emergency and non-emergency calls and for dispatching appropriate personnel. Receives and screens incoming calls from the public and… Full Description

Posted May 22, 2024 | Open Until Filled

This position assists in the maintenance and repair of county buildings. Performs preventive and responsive maintenance on county buildings; inspects buildings to determine… Full Description

Posted May 24, 2024 | Open Until Filled

This position performs technical duties related to the care and management of animals. Feeds and waters shelter animals; administers vaccines and medications as directed…. Full Description

Posted February 8, 2024 | Open Until Filled

This position assists in the implementation of assigned leisure services, programs, and events. Assists in coordinating and developing leisure programs. Assists in… Full Description

Posted May 22, 2024 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for supervising and answering emergency and non-emergency calls and for dispatching appropriate personnel. Receives and screens incoming calls… Full Description

Posted April 12, 2024 | Open Until Filled

This position supervises and participates in the maintenance of county parks and facilities. Participates in the maintenance of county parks, athletic fields, and related… Full Description

Posted May 22, 2024 | Open Until Filled

This position assists in the maintenance of the county’s water distribution system. Operates a variety of equipment including backhoe, trackhoe, loaders, skid steers, etc…. Full Description

Posted May 21, 2024 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for assisting in the mechanical repair and maintenance of county vehicles and equipment. Performs engine, exhaust, electrical, brake, hydraulic,… Full Description

Posted April 8, 2024 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for flagging and controlling traffic during paving and grass cutting operations. Performs manual work functions associated with maintenance and… Full Description

Posted April 8, 2024 | Open Until Filled

This position performs unskilled, manual work and grounds-keeping of county streets/roads, drainage systems, and public facilities. Performs routine maintenance and upkeep of… Full Description

Posted May 22, 2024 | Open Until Filled

This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description

Posted May 22, 2024 | Open Until Filled

This position performs professional level law enforcement tasks by providing and implementing the activities of a specified division of the Sheriff’s Office on an assigned… Full Description

Posted May 22, 2024 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for supervising inmates at the county jail. Processes and performs initial and periodic searches of inmates; searches housing areas. Ensures the… Full Description

Posted May 24, 2024 | Open Until Filled

This position performs technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations,… Full Description

Posted May 22, 2024 | Open Until Filled

This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description

Posted May 22, 2024 | Open Until Filled

This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description

Posted May 22, 2024 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for the investigation of assigned criminal cases to determine the nature of criminal activity, to prevent or solve crimes, and to identify and… Full Description

Posted June 21, 2024 | Closes July 5, 2024 5:00 PM

This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description

Posted May 22, 2024 | Open Until Filled

This position performs technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations,… Full Description

