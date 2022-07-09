Walton County, GA has many current job postings

The Walton County government has many current open job postings in the courts, public safety, public works, animal control as well as other departments. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County government job posting website. Please note a post could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Posted July 1, 2022 | Closes July 15, 2022 5:00 PM

This position is responsible for the prosecution of criminal cases. Intakes cases; determines if evidence warrants criminal charges; confers with law enforcement to review… Full Description

Posted July 1, 2022 | Closes July 15, 2022 5:00 PM

This position is responsible for conducting criminal investigations for the District Attorney’s Office. Conducts case investigations; coordinates with law enforcement… Full Description

Posted July 1, 2022 | Closes July 15, 2022 5:00 PM

This position provides administrative and clerical support for the day-to-day operations of the Juvenile Court. Gathers, reviews, and compiles juvenile data, including names,… Full Description

Posted July 6, 2022 | Closes July 20, 2022 5:00 PM

This position is responsible for directing the department’s fire prevention, public education, plan review, and fire investigation functions. Plans, directs, and coordinates… Full Description

Posted July 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to assist with fire suppression and other emergency response functions. Responds to fire calls and uses… Full Description

Posted July 8, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to assist with fire suppression and other emergency response functions. Responds to fire calls and uses… Full Description

Posted March 7, 2022 8:00 AM | Open Until Filled

This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to suppress fires, rescue victims, provide emergency medical care, and perform other duties as required. An… Full Description

Posted July 6, 2022 8:00 AM | Closes July 20, 2022 5:00 PM

This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to suppress fires, rescue victims, provide emergency medical care, and perform other duties as required. An… Full Description

Posted June 28, 2022 8:00 AM | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for administering Paramedic-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls… Full Description

Posted April 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for administering EMT-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls for… Full Description

Posted March 23, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to assist with fire suppression and other emergency response functions. Responds to fire calls and uses… Full Description

Posted April 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for administering Paramedic-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls for… Full Description

Posted April 14, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for the enforcement of animal control ordinances and for the impounding and care of animals. Patrols county to enforce animal control ordinances;… Full Description

Posted June 27, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for the enforcement of animal control ordinances and for the impounding and care of animals. Patrols county to enforce animal control ordinances;… Full Description

Posted July 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for the enforcement of animal control ordinances and for the impounding and care of animals. Patrols county to enforce animal control ordinances;… Full Description

Posted July 6, 2022 | Closes July 20, 2022 5:00 PM

This position provides clerical and customer service support for community center operations. Collects payments and balances cash drawer at end of shift. Answers telephone and… Full Description

Posted April 7, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position assists in the maintenance and repair of county buildings. Performs preventive and responsive maintenance on county buildings; inspects buildings to determine… Full Description

Posted July 6, 2022 | Closes July 20, 2022 5:00 PM

This position performs specialized duties in support of assigned leisure services, programs, and events. Develops, coordinates, and delivers leisure programs. Develops and… Full Description

Posted May 4, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position assists in the maintenance of county parks and facilities. Assists in the maintenance of county parks, athletic fields, and related facilities; performs turf… Full Description

Posted July 6, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for the appraisal of real property. Assists with compiling and analyzing sales ratio studies to determine fair market values. Defends valuations… Full Description

Posted July 6, 2022 | Closes July 20, 2022 5:00 PM

This position supervises and participates in the maintenance of county parks and facilities. Participates in the maintenance of county parks, athletic fields, and related… Full Description

Posted April 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled

Responsible for the enforcement of animal control ordinances and for the impounding and care of animals. Patrols county to enforce animal control ordinances; issues warnings… Full Description

Posted April 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled

Performs technical duties related to the care and management of animals . Feeds and waters shelter animals; administers vaccines and medications as directed. Cleans and… Full Description

Posted July 6, 2022 | Closes July 20, 2022 5:00 PM

This position assists in the maintenance of county parks and facilities. Assists in the maintenance of county parks, athletic fields, and related facilities; performs turf… Full Description

Posted July 8, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position performs equipment operation duties in support of assigned public works construction and maintenance projects. Operates heavy equipment in the maintenance and… Full Description

Posted July 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for assisting in the mechanical repair and maintenance of county vehicles and equipment. Performs engine, exhaust, electrical, brake, hydraulic,… Full Description

Posted March 9, 2022 | Open Until Filled

The purpose of this classification is to flag and control traffic during paving and grass cutting operations. Perform manual work functions associated with maintenance and… Full Description

Posted March 9, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position performs unskilled, manual work and grounds-keeping of county streets/roads, drainage systems, and public facilities. Performs routine maintenance and upkeep of… Full Description

Posted April 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description

Posted August 20, 2020 | Open Until Filled

Performs professional level law enforcement tasks by providing and implementing the activities of a specified division of the Sheriff’s Office on an assigned shift. Performs… Full Description

Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for supervising inmates at the county jail. Processes and performs initial and periodic searches of inmates; searches housing areas. Ensures the… Full Description

Posted November 18, 2021 | Open Until Filled

This position participates in the maintenance and repair of county jail facilities. Performs technical maintenance tasks to maintain all security devices, electrical systems,… Full Description

Posted September 23, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Responsible for performing technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations,… Full Description

Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled

Performs various law enforcement tasks for the patrol division, evaluates and deciphers emergency and non-emergency calls. Enforces motor vehicle laws, directs traffic…. Full Description

Posted December 7, 2021 | Open Until Filled

This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description

Posted April 12, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position performs technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations,… Full Description