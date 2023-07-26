Walton County, Ga. is hiring

The Walton County, Ga. government has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County, Ga. career website on July 26, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
▼ Fire and EMS
Firefighter I
Posted July 19, 2023 | Open Until Filled
This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to assist with fire suppression and other emergency response functions. Responds to fire calls and uses… Full Description
Firefighter II
Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled
This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to suppress fires, rescue victims, provide emergency medical care, and perform other duties as required. An… Full Description
Paramedic
Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for administering Paramedic-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls… Full Description
Temporary Emergency Medical Technician
Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for administering EMT-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls for… Full Description
Temporary Firefighter
Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled
This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to assist with fire suppression and other emergency response functions. Responds to fire calls and uses… Full Description
Temporary Paramedic
Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for administering Paramedic-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls for… Full Description
▼ Other Departments
Animal Control Officer
Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for the enforcement of animal control ordinances and for the impounding and care of animals. Patrols county to enforce animal control ordinances;… Full Description
Athletic Aide
Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled
This position provides support for athletic programs. Implements athletic events within established guidelines to meet the recreational needs of a diverse population. Conducts… Full Description
Athletic Specialist
Posted July 12, 2023 | Closes July 26, 2023 5:00 PM
This position performs specialized duties in support of assigned recreation programs, events, and services. Develops, coordinates, and delivers recreation programs; assists in… Full Description
Building Service Worker
Posted July 12, 2023 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for the custodial care and maintenance of county buildings. Empties and cleans waste receptacles; replaces liners. Cleans and sanitizes restrooms… Full Description
Communications Officer
Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for answering emergency and non-emergency calls and for dispatching appropriate personnel. Receives and screens incoming calls from the public and… Full Description
Customer Service Representative
Posted July 25, 2023 | Closes August 8, 2023 11:59 PM
This position is responsible for providing clerical and customer service support for department operations. Answers telephone and greets visitors; provides information and… Full Description
Facilities Maintenance Technician II
Posted July 12, 2023 | Open Until Filled
This position assists in the maintenance and repair of county buildings. Performs preventive and responsive maintenance on county buildings; inspects buildings to determine… Full Description
Leisure Aide
Posted July 12, 2023 | Closes July 26, 2023 5:00 PM
This position assists in the implementation of assigned leisure services, programs, and events. Assists in coordinating and developing leisure programs. Assists in… Full Description
Recycling Technician
Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled
This position performs technical duties in support of the operations of the Recycling Center. Operates a forklift, Bobcat, compactor, baling machine, and other vehicles and… Full Description
Senior Communications Officer
Posted July 6, 2023 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for supervising and answering emergency and non-emergency calls and for dispatching appropriate personnel. Receives and screens incoming calls… Full Description
Temporary Building Service Worker
Posted July 24, 2023 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for the custodial care and maintenance of county buildings. Empties and cleans waste receptacles; replaces liners. Cleans and sanitizes restrooms… Full Description
Temporary Parks Maintenance Worker
Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled
This position assists in the maintenance of county parks and facilities. Assists in the maintenance of county parks, athletic fields, and related facilities; performs turf… Full Description
▼ Public Works
Equipment Operator
Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled
This position performs equipment operation duties in support of assigned public works construction and maintenance projects. Operates heavy equipment in the maintenance and… Full Description
Parts Inventory Worker
Posted July 13, 2023 10:35 AM | Open Until Filled
This position performs unskilled manual work functions associated with receiving and delivering stock. Receives, counts, stocks materials and parts. Loads, transports, and… Full Description
Temporary Flagger
Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for flagging and controlling traffic during paving and grass cutting operations. Performs manual work functions associated with maintenance and… Full Description
Temporary Site Technician
Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled
This position performs routine labor tasks to maintain the solid waste and recycling area, bins, and Convenience Centers for the citizen’s use in Walton County. It provides… Full Description
▼ Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Sheriff – Uniform Patrol
Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled
This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description
Deputy Sheriff – Youth Investigations
Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled
This position performs professional level law enforcement tasks by providing and implementing the activities of a specified division of the Sheriff’s Office on an assigned… Full Description
Detention Officer
Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for supervising inmates at the county jail. Processes and performs initial and periodic searches of inmates; searches housing areas. Ensures the… Full Description
Records Technician
Posted July 25, 2023 | Closes August 8, 2023 5:00 PM
This position performs technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations,… Full Description
Senior Deputy Sheriff
Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled
This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description
Senior Deputy Sheriff – Uniform Patrol
Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled
This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description
Temporary Maintenance Technician
Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled
This position participates in the maintenance and repair of county jail facilities. Performs technical maintenance tasks to maintain all security devices, electrical systems,… Full Description
Temporary Records Technician
Posted July 3, 2023 | Open Until Filled
This position performs technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations,… Full Description
