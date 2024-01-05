Walton County, Ga. School District is hiring

Walton County School District has several classified, certified and substitute job postings as well as substitute, after school and substitute positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Jan.5, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Paraprofessional01/04/2024ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Custodian01/03/2024ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian01/02/2024ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Substitute – Food Service12/18/2023SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – 5HR12/18/2023ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional12/18/2023ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Transportation Bookkeeper/Payroll12/15/2023ClassifiedTransportationApply
Teacher12/08/2023CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 6 Hour12/05/2023ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
HVAC Technician12/04/2023ClassifiedBoard of Education – AnnexApply
Food Service – 4 Hour11/30/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
CTAE Construction Teacher – 2024/202511/20/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education PreK11/07/2023CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Secretary – Food Service11/06/2023ClassifiedBoard of Education – AnnexApply
Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained (Autism)10/12/2023ClassifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education Adaptive/Autism10/12/2023CertifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist – 49%10/03/2023CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Speech Language Pathologist10/03/2023CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Transportation Diesel Mechanic09/28/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Food Service – 4HR09/27/2023ClassifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Bus Driver09/11/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained08/31/2023ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – (Any Core Subject)08/16/2023CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed08/03/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Paraprofessional – Horizons Transition Program (Part Time)07/17/2023ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
21st Century After School Program07/11/2023After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager06/26/2023ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Substitute05/10/2023SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Gifted 49%04/27/2023CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR -49%03/14/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Substitute – Nurse12/22/2022SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply

