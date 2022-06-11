Walton County, GA School District is hiring

Walton County, Ga. School District is hiring. Click and tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on June 10, 2022. Please note these could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Teacher – Math06/09/2022CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Sports Marketing06/09/2022CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Teacher – Art06/09/2022CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist06/08/2022CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR06/08/2022CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Teacher-Credit Recovery (49%)06/08/2022CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Teacher – 5th06/08/2022CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
After School Program06/08/2022After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Secretary – Food Service06/08/2022ClassifiedBoard of Education – AnnexApply
Teacher-Special Education/MOID06/08/2022CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed06/08/2022ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Food Service/HVAC Technician06/08/2022ClassifiedBoard of Education – AnnexApply
School Psychologist06/08/2022CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed06/08/2022TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver06/08/2022TransportationTransportationApply
Student Success Alliance – Site Coordinator06/07/2022ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Graduation Coach – Middle School (49%)06/07/2022CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education PreK06/06/2022CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Agriculture06/06/2022CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Custodian – 6 HR06/01/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional06/01/2022ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Math05/27/2022CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
School Psychologist – (50%)05/25/2022CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
School Psychologist – (49%)05/25/2022CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Paraprofessional05/23/2022ClassifiedWalnut Grove Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Grades 3-505/17/2022CertifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed05/13/2022ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – LA/French05/10/2022CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour05/06/2022ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher05/06/2022CertifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed05/04/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Substitute05/02/2022SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed04/29/2022ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Credit Recovery (49%)04/25/2022CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Title I04/22/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 49%04/18/2022CertifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 49%04/18/2022CertifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher04/18/2022CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 49%04/18/2022CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 49%04/18/2022CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 49%04/18/2022CertifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed04/11/2022ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional04/11/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour03/24/2022ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional03/22/2022ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Receptionist -2022-202303/14/2022ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian – 4 Hour03/10/2022ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour02/28/2022ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher02/18/2022CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Title I02/07/2022ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional08/02/2021ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply

