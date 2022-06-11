Walton County, Ga. School District is hiring. Click and tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on June 10, 2022. Please note these could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
|Teacher – Math
|06/09/2022
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – Sports Marketing
|06/09/2022
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Teacher – Art
|06/09/2022
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist
|06/08/2022
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|06/08/2022
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Credit Recovery (49%)
|06/08/2022
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Teacher – 5th
|06/08/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|After School Program
|06/08/2022
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Secretary – Food Service
|06/08/2022
|Classified
|Board of Education – Annex
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/MOID
|06/08/2022
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|06/08/2022
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service/HVAC Technician
|06/08/2022
|Classified
|Board of Education – Annex
|Apply
|School Psychologist
|06/08/2022
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|06/08/2022
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Bus Driver
|06/08/2022
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Student Success Alliance – Site Coordinator
|06/07/2022
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Graduation Coach – Middle School (49%)
|06/07/2022
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – Special Education PreK
|06/06/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Agriculture
|06/06/2022
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Custodian – 6 HR
|06/01/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|06/01/2022
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – Math
|05/27/2022
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|School Psychologist – (50%)
|05/25/2022
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|School Psychologist – (49%)
|05/25/2022
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|05/23/2022
|Classified
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Grades 3-5
|05/17/2022
|Certified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|05/13/2022
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – LA/French
|05/10/2022
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|05/06/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher
|05/06/2022
|Certified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|05/04/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Substitute
|05/02/2022
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|04/29/2022
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Credit Recovery (49%)
|04/25/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Title I
|04/22/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 49%
|04/18/2022
|Certified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 49%
|04/18/2022
|Certified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher
|04/18/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 49%
|04/18/2022
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 49%
|04/18/2022
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 49%
|04/18/2022
|Certified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|04/11/2022
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|04/11/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|03/24/2022
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|03/22/2022
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Receptionist -2022-2023
|03/14/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Custodian – 4 Hour
|03/10/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|02/28/2022
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher
|02/18/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Title I
|02/07/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|08/02/2021
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
