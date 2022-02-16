Walton County, Ga. seeks poll workers for upcoming elections

Excellent Opportunity For Civic-Minded Individuals

Are you interested in serving your community, meeting new people, and earning extra money? Experience the election process first-hand! Join with fellow like-minded Walton County citizens and apply to work at the polls on Election Day. The Walton County Board of Elections and Registration is seeking highly motivated and dependable individuals to work at voting locations within the county on Election Day, Tuesday, May 24, 2022 for the Primary and, if necessary, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 for a Primary Runoff. Polling places are open from 7AM – 7PM.

You must live in Walton County to serve in Walton County.

You must be at least 16 years of age.

You must be able to read, write, and speak the English language.

Persons holding public office may not serve as a poll officer.

Poll officers may not serve in precincts where they are on the ballot as a candidate.

Family members of candidates may not serve in any precinct where the candidate is on the ballot.

Convicted felons may not serve as poll officers unless their civil rights have been restored.

Walton County pays its poll officers competitively, starting at $150.00 per Election.

All positions require candidates to be able to lift 20 lbs.

All positions require candidates to have their own transportation.

Some positions have additional responsibilities and are therefore paid at a higher rate.

All Workers Are Required By Law To Attend Training Prior To Serving At An Election

Training classes are 5-6 hours in length

Classes must be completed prior to each Election

Poll officers are paid for training.

Training classes include hands-on Training for equipment and processes.

Training is offered at the East Spring Street Office of Elections; parking is free.

For Additional Information Or To Apply, Contact Us ASAP:

Walton County Board of Elections and Registration

Physical: 1110 E. Spring St., Suite 100

Mailing: 303 S. Hammond Dr., Dept. 465

Monroe, GA 30655

Phone: 770-267-1337

Email: elections@co.walton.ga.us

Click or tap on this link to apply: https://www.waltoncountyga.gov/FormCenter/Elections-28/Poll-Worker-Application-77