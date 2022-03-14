Walton County government is hiring

The Walton County government has many current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County government career website on March 13, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

 Other Departments

Animal Control Officer

Posted March 11, 2022 | Closes March 25, 2022 5:00 PM

This position is responsible for the enforcement of animal control ordinances and for the impounding and care of animals. Patrols county to enforce animal control ordinances;… Full Description

Human Resources Coordinator

Posted March 7, 2022 8:00 AM | Closes March 20, 2022 5:00 PM

This position is responsible for coordinating the department’s administrative functions. Answers telephone and greets visitors; provides information and assistance; takes… Full Description

Systems Administrator

Posted January 4, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position assists in the administration of county information technology systems. Participates in the maintenance, administration, and implementation of county networks…. Full Description

Temporary Animal Control Officer

Posted October 18, 2021 | Open Until Filled

R esponsible for the enforcement of animal control ordinances and for the impounding and care of animals. Patrols county to enforce animal control ordinances; issues warnings… Full Description

Temporary Kennel Technician

Posted October 18, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Performs technical duties related to the care and management of animals . Feeds and waters shelter animals; administers vaccines and medications as directed. Cleans and… Full Description

 Public Works 

Equipment Operator

Posted December 15, 2020 4:30 PM | Open Until Filled

Performs equipment operation duties in support of assigned public works construction and maintenance projects. Operates heavy equipment in the maintenance and repair of… Full Description

Part-Time Laborer

Posted July 23, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Performs manual functions such as road/asphalt maintenance/repair/grading, drainage system maintenance/repair, pipe install/maintenance/repair, ditch construction/repair,… Full Description

Temporary Flagger

Posted March 9, 2022 | Open Until Filled

The purpose of this classification is to flag and control traffic during paving and grass cutting operations. Perform manual work functions associated with maintenance and… Full Description

Temporary Grass Crew Worker

Posted March 9, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position performs unskilled, manual work and grounds-keeping of county streets/roads, drainage systems, and public facilities. Performs routine maintenance and upkeep of… Full Description

 Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff – Uniform Patrol

Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled

Responsible for performing various law enforcement tasks for the patrol division, evaluates and deciphers emergency and non-emergency calls. Enforces motor vehicle laws,… Full Description

Deputy Sheriff – Youth Investigations

Posted August 20, 2020 | Open Until Filled

Performs professional level law enforcement tasks by providing and implementing the activities of a specified division of the Sheriff’s Office on an assigned shift. Performs… Full Description

Detention Officer

Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for supervising inmates at the county jail. Processes and performs initial and periodic searches of inmates; searches housing areas. Ensures the… Full Description

Maintenance Technician

Posted November 18, 2021 | Open Until Filled

This position participates in the maintenance and repair of county jail facilities. Performs technical maintenance tasks to maintain all security devices, electrical systems,… Full Description

Records Technician, Jail

Posted September 23, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Performs technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations, policies, and… Full Description

Senior Deputy Sheriff – Uniform Patrol

Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled

Performs various law enforcement tasks for the patrol division, evaluates and deciphers emergency and non-emergency calls. Enforces motor vehicle laws, directs traffic…. Full Description

Temporary Deputy Sheriff- Civil

Posted December 7, 2021 | Open Until Filled

This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description

Temporary Records Technician, Admin

Posted August 3, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Performs technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations, policies, and… Full Description

Temporary Records Technician, Jail

Posted August 3, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Performs technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations, policies, and… Full Description

