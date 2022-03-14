Walton County government is hiring

The Walton County government has many current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County government career website on March 13, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
Firefighter IIPosted March 7, 2022 8:00 AM | Closes March 20, 2022 5:00 PM
This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to suppress fires, rescue victims, provide emergency medical care, and perform other duties as required. An… Full Description
Temporary Emergency Medical TechnicianPosted April 18, 2019 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for administering EMT-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls for… Full Description
Temporary Fire Apparatus MechanicPosted July 13, 2021 | Open Until Filled
Responsible for the mechanical repair and maintenance of department vehicles and equipment. Determines and implements preventative maintenance schedules. Performs general… Full Description
Temporary ParamedicPosted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for administering Paramedic-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls for… Full Description
▼ Other Departments
Animal Control OfficerPosted March 11, 2022 | Closes March 25, 2022 5:00 PM
This position is responsible for the enforcement of animal control ordinances and for the impounding and care of animals. Patrols county to enforce animal control ordinances;… Full Description
Human Resources CoordinatorPosted March 7, 2022 8:00 AM | Closes March 20, 2022 5:00 PM
This position is responsible for coordinating the department’s administrative functions. Answers telephone and greets visitors; provides information and assistance; takes… Full Description
Systems AdministratorPosted January 4, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position assists in the administration of county information technology systems. Participates in the maintenance, administration, and implementation of county networks…. Full Description
Temporary Animal Control OfficerPosted October 18, 2021 | Open Until Filled
R esponsible for the enforcement of animal control ordinances and for the impounding and care of animals. Patrols county to enforce animal control ordinances; issues warnings… Full Description
Temporary Kennel TechnicianPosted October 18, 2021 | Open Until Filled
Performs technical duties related to the care and management of animals . Feeds and waters shelter animals; administers vaccines and medications as directed. Cleans and… Full Description
▼ Public Works
Equipment OperatorPosted December 15, 2020 4:30 PM | Open Until Filled
Performs equipment operation duties in support of assigned public works construction and maintenance projects. Operates heavy equipment in the maintenance and repair of… Full Description
Part-Time LaborerPosted July 23, 2021 | Open Until Filled
Performs manual functions such as road/asphalt maintenance/repair/grading, drainage system maintenance/repair, pipe install/maintenance/repair, ditch construction/repair,… Full Description
Temporary FlaggerPosted March 9, 2022 | Open Until Filled
The purpose of this classification is to flag and control traffic during paving and grass cutting operations. Perform manual work functions associated with maintenance and… Full Description
Temporary Grass Crew WorkerPosted March 9, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position performs unskilled, manual work and grounds-keeping of county streets/roads, drainage systems, and public facilities. Performs routine maintenance and upkeep of… Full Description
▼ Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Sheriff – Uniform PatrolPosted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled
Responsible for performing various law enforcement tasks for the patrol division, evaluates and deciphers emergency and non-emergency calls. Enforces motor vehicle laws,… Full Description
Deputy Sheriff – Youth InvestigationsPosted August 20, 2020 | Open Until Filled
Performs professional level law enforcement tasks by providing and implementing the activities of a specified division of the Sheriff’s Office on an assigned shift. Performs… Full Description
Detention OfficerPosted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for supervising inmates at the county jail. Processes and performs initial and periodic searches of inmates; searches housing areas. Ensures the… Full Description
Maintenance TechnicianPosted November 18, 2021 | Open Until Filled
This position participates in the maintenance and repair of county jail facilities. Performs technical maintenance tasks to maintain all security devices, electrical systems,… Full Description
Records Technician, JailPosted September 23, 2021 | Open Until Filled
Performs technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations, policies, and… Full Description
Senior Deputy Sheriff – Uniform PatrolPosted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled
Performs various law enforcement tasks for the patrol division, evaluates and deciphers emergency and non-emergency calls. Enforces motor vehicle laws, directs traffic…. Full Description
Temporary Deputy Sheriff- CivilPosted December 7, 2021 | Open Until Filled
This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description
Temporary Records Technician, AdminPosted August 3, 2021 | Open Until Filled
Performs technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations, policies, and… Full Description
Temporary Records Technician, JailPosted August 3, 2021 | Open Until Filled
Performs technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations, policies, and… Full Description
