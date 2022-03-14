Walton County government is hiring

The Walton County government has many current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County government career website on March 13, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Firefighter II Posted March 7, 2022 8:00 AM | Closes March 20, 2022 5:00 PM This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to suppress fires, rescue victims, provide emergency medical care, and perform other duties as required. An… Full Description Temporary Emergency Medical Technician Posted April 18, 2019 | Open Until Filled This position is responsible for administering EMT-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls for… Full Description Temporary Fire Apparatus Mechanic Posted July 13, 2021 | Open Until Filled Responsible for the mechanical repair and maintenance of department vehicles and equipment. Determines and implements preventative maintenance schedules. Performs general… Full Description Temporary Paramedic Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled This position is responsible for administering Paramedic-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls for… Full Description