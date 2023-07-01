Walton County government is hiring

The Walton County government has several open job postings, including a new job posting for a systems administrator. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on June 29, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
▼ Fire and EMS
- Firefighter II – Posted May 12, 2023 | Open Until Filled
- Paramedic – Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled
- Temporary Emergency Medical Technician – Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled
- Temporary Firefighter – Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled
- Temporary Paramedic – Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled
▼ Other Departments
- Animal Control Officer – Posted March 28, 2023 | Open Until Filled
- Athletic Aide – Posted June 16, 2023 | Closes July 3, 2023 5:00 PM
- Communications Officer – Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled
- Recycling Technician -Posted March 2, 2023 | Open Until Filled
- Systems Administrator – Posted June 27, 2023 | Open Until Filled
- Temporary Parks Maintenance Worker – Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled
▼ Public Works
- Equipment Operator – Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled
- Temporary Flagger – Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled
- Temporary Site Technician – Posted April 19, 2023 | Open Until Filled
▼ Sheriff’s Office
- Deputy Sheriff – Uniform Patrol – Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled
- Deputy Sheriff – Youth Investigations – Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled
- Detention Officer – Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled
- Senior Deputy Sheriff – Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled
- Senior Deputy Sheriff – Uniform Patrol – Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled
- Temporary Maintenance Technician – Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled
- Temporary Records Technician – Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled
