Walton County government seeks facilities maintenance manager, more…

The Walton County government has many open job postings including for a facilities maintenance manager. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the the Walton County government career page on Aug. 3, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Posted April 14, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for the enforcement of animal control ordinances and for the impounding and care of animals. Patrols county to enforce animal control ordinances;… Full Description

Posted June 27, 2022 | Open Until Filled

Posted July 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled

Posted July 20, 2022 | Closes August 3, 2022 5:00 PM

This position provides clerical and customer service support for community center operations. Collects payments and balances cash drawer at end of shift. Answers telephone and… Full Description

Posted August 2, 2022 | Closes August 16, 2022 5:00 PM

This position is responsible for managing the maintenance, renovation and construction of county buildings and facilities. Plans, manages, and administers the maintenance of… Full Description

Posted April 7, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position assists in the maintenance and repair of county buildings. Performs preventive and responsive maintenance on county buildings; inspects buildings to determine… Full Description

Posted May 4, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position assists in the maintenance of county parks and facilities. Assists in the maintenance of county parks, athletic fields, and related facilities; performs turf… Full Description

Posted July 6, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for the appraisal of real property. Assists with compiling and analyzing sales ratio studies to determine fair market values. Defends valuations… Full Description

Posted April 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled

Posted April 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position performs technical duties related to the care and management of animals. Feeds and waters shelter animals; administers vaccines and medications as directed…. Full Description

Posted July 25, 2022 | Open Until Filled

Posted July 8, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position performs equipment operation duties in support of assigned public works construction and maintenance projects. Operates heavy equipment in the maintenance and… Full Description

Posted July 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for assisting in the mechanical repair and maintenance of county vehicles and equipment. Performs engine, exhaust, electrical, brake, hydraulic,… Full Description

Posted July 28, 2022 | Closes August 11, 2022 5:00 PM

This position is responsible for participating in the mechanical repair and maintenance of county vehicles and equipment. Performs engine, exhaust, electrical, brake,… Full Description

Posted March 9, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for flagging and controlling traffic during paving and grass cutting operations. Performs manual work functions associated with maintenance and… Full Description

Posted March 9, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position performs unskilled, manual work and grounds-keeping of county streets/roads, drainage systems, and public facilities. Performs routine maintenance and upkeep of… Full Description

Posted April 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description

Posted August 20, 2020 | Open Until Filled

This position performs professional level law enforcement tasks by providing and implementing the activities of a specified division of the Sheriff’s Office on an… Full Description

Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for supervising inmates at the county jail. Processes and performs initial and periodic searches of inmates; searches housing areas. Ensures the… Full Description

Posted November 18, 2021 | Open Until Filled

This position participates in the maintenance and repair of county jail facilities. Performs technical maintenance tasks to maintain all security devices, electrical systems,… Full Description

Posted September 23, 2021 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for performing technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws,… Full Description

Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled

Posted December 7, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Posted April 12, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position performs technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations,… Full Description