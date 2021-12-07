Walton County government seeks firefighter, accounting technician, more

The Walton County government has several job postings, including new postings for a firefighter II and an accounting technician. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the government website on Dec. 6, 2021. Please note the application ending date, when given. A posting can be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Posted November 9, 2021 | Open Until Filled

This position conducts plan reviews to ensure compliance with fire codes. Reviews and analyzes building site plans to determine compliance with codes and ordinances; receives… Full Description

Posted December 2, 2021 | Closes December 16, 2021 5:00 PM

This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to suppress fires, rescue victims, provide emergency medical care, and perform other duties as required. An… Full Description

Posted April 18, 2019 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for administering EMT-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls for… Full Description

Posted July 13, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Responsible for the mechanical repair and maintenance of department vehicles and equipment. Determines and implements preventative maintenance schedules. Performs general… Full Description

Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for administering Paramedic-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls for… Full Description ▼ Other Departments

Posted December 3, 2021 | Closes December 18, 2021 5:00 PM

This position performs technical duties in support of the county’s financial operations. Processes vendor invoices for payment; communicates with vendors and departments… Full Description

Posted September 30, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Provides support for athletic programs. Implements athletic events within established guidelines to meet the recreational needs of a diverse population. Conducts team drafts… Full Description

Posted July 6, 2020 | Open Until Filled

Receives and screens incoming calls from the public and other user agencies; categorizes and prioritizes calls, including 911 calls. Determines and dispatches the appropriate… Full Description

Posted November 9, 2021 | Open Until Filled

This position assists in the maintenance and repair of county buildings. Performs preventive and responsive maintenance on county buildings; inspects buildings to determine… Full Description

Posted November 30, 2021 | Closes December 14, 2021 5:00 PM

Responsible for the identification and appraisal of personal property. Receives, audits, and appraises personal property returns to ensure taxability, correct levels of… Full Description

Posted October 18, 2021 | Open Until Filled

R esponsible for the enforcement of animal control ordinances and for the impounding and care of animals. Patrols county to enforce animal control ordinances; issues warnings… Full Description

Posted October 18, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Performs technical duties related to the care and management of animals . Feeds and waters shelter animals; administers vaccines and medications as directed. Cleans and… Full Description

Posted August 2, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Responsible for assisting in the maintenance of the county’s water distribution system. Operates a variety of equipment including backhoe, trackhoe, loaders, skid steers,… Full Description ▼ Public Works

Posted December 15, 2020 4:30 PM | Open Until Filled

Performs equipment operation duties in support of assigned public works construction and maintenance projects. Operates heavy equipment in the maintenance and repair of… Full Description

Posted July 23, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Performs manual functions such as road/asphalt maintenance/repair/grading, drainage system maintenance/repair, pipe install/maintenance/repair, ditch construction/repair,… Full Description

Posted April 13, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Performs unskilled, manual work functions associated with construction, maintenance, landscaping, and grounds-keeping of county streets/roads, drainage systems, and public… Full Description ▼ Sheriff’s Office

Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled

Responsible for performing various law enforcement tasks for the patrol division, evaluates and deciphers emergency and non-emergency calls. Enforces motor vehicle laws,… Full Description

Posted August 20, 2020 | Open Until Filled

Performs professional level law enforcement tasks by providing and implementing the activities of a specified division of the Sheriff’s Office on an assigned shift. Performs… Full Description

Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for supervising inmates at the county jail. Processes and performs initial and periodic searches of inmates; searches housing areas. Ensures the… Full Description

Posted November 18, 2021 | Open Until Filled

This position participates in the maintenance and repair of county jail facilities. Performs technical maintenance tasks to maintain all security devices, electrical systems,… Full Description

Posted September 23, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Performs technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations, policies, and… Full Description

Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled

Posted August 3, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Posted August 3, 2021 | Open Until Filled

