Walton County government will hold Public hearings on July 24 on proposed tax increase

The Walton County Board of Commissioners has tentatively adopted a 2023 millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 6.35 percent.

All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearing on this tax increase to be held at the Historic Walton County Courthouse, 111 S. Broad St., Monroe, GA on July 24, 2023 at 11:00 am and at 6:00 pm.

Times and places of additional public hearings on this tax increase are to be held at the Historic Walton County Courthouse, 111 S. Broad St., Monroe, GA on August 1, 2023 at 5:00 pm.

This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 10.413 mills, an increase of .622 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 9.791 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $150,000 is approximately $37.32 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $125,000 is approximately $31.10