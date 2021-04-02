Walton County high school students experience Be Pro Be Proud Workforce Workshop

Contributed photos

(Monroe, Ga.) — Through a partnership with the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission and Walton Works, over 1000 high school students across Walton County participated in the Be Pro Be Proud Georgia workforce workshop, gaining skills while exploring different career opportunities.

Led by the Cherokee Office of Economic Development, this statewide initiative is leading the movement to bring a new generation of pride, progress and professionals to Georgia’s skilled workforce. The open-air Be Pro Be Proud 40-foot trailer features five highly interactive simulations of Georgia’s most in-demand skilled professions, including commercial truck driving, health care, plumbing, welding and robotics. Utilizing the latest digital and virtual technology, each simulation places students directly into a skilled profession where they learn important career information and complete skills challenges.

“We greatly appreciate Walton Works’ partnership and the generous support of the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission for bringing this exciting experience to our students,” said Superintendent Nathan Franklin. “Our team strongly believes in preparing all students for future success by educating them about both college and career opportunities. After experiencing the mobile workshop first-hand, I think it is a great way for students to learn about high-demand job opportunities and change the perception around skilled professions.”

Along with the mobile workshop, the Be Pro Be Proud website promotes 15 skilled professions with 10 percent or more growth potential and links to training and area industries that are hiring within these professions. Students can “Join the Movement” on beprobeproudga.org, which connects students with education and career opportunities.

