Walton County is hiring

The Walton County Government has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County career website on Nov. 11, 2022. Due to the length, a job posting can be removed at any time due to a position being filled.

Posted October 11, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for the mechanical repair and maintenance of department vehicles and equipment. Determines and implements preventative maintenance schedules…. Full Description

Posted October 25, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to suppress fires, rescue victims, provide emergency medical care, and perform other duties as required. An… Full Description

Posted September 23, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for administering Paramedic-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls… Full Description

Posted September 23, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for administering EMT-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls for… Full Description

Posted September 23, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to assist with fire suppression and other emergency response functions. Responds to fire calls and uses… Full Description

Posted September 23, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for administering Paramedic-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls for… Full Description

Posted October 19, 2022 | Open Until Filled

https://www.ugajobsearch.com/postings/286630 Family and Consumer Sciences Agents provide education and outreach programs in foods and nutrition, teaching participants how to… Full Description

Posted September 23, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for the enforcement of animal control ordinances and for the impounding and care of animals. Patrols county to enforce animal control ordinances;… Full Description

Posted November 8, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for the custodial care and maintenance of county buildings. Empties and cleans waste receptacles; replaces liners. Cleans and sanitizes restrooms… Full Description

Posted October 4, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for answering emergency and non-emergency calls and for dispatching appropriate personnel. Receives and screens incoming calls from the public and… Full Description

Posted November 3, 2022 | Closes November 17, 2022 5:00 PM

This position provides clerical and customer service support for community center operations. Collects payments and balances cash drawer at end of shift. Answers telephone and… Full Description

Posted November 8, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position assists in the maintenance and repair of county buildings. Performs preventive and responsive maintenance on county buildings; inspects buildings to determine… Full Description

Posted November 7, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for conducting criminal investigations for the District Attorney’s Office. Conducts case investigations; coordinates with law enforcement… Full Description

Posted November 1, 2022 | Closes November 15, 2022 5:00 PM

This position performs technical duties in support of the operations of the Recycling Center. Operates a forklift, Bobcat, compactor, baling machine, and other vehicles and… Full Description

Posted October 3, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for the custodial care and maintenance of county buildings. Empties and cleans waste receptacles; replaces liners. Cleans and sanitizes restrooms… Full Description

Posted September 23, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position assists in the maintenance of county parks and facilities. Assists in the maintenance of county parks, athletic fields, and related facilities; performs turf… Full Description

Posted October 5, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position performs technical duties in support of the operations of the Recycling Center. Operates a forklift, Bobcat, compactor, baling machine, and other vehicles and… Full Description

Posted September 23, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position performs equipment operation duties in support of assigned public works construction and maintenance projects. Operates heavy equipment in the maintenance and… Full Description

Posted September 23, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for assisting in the mechanical repair and maintenance of county vehicles and equipment. Performs engine, exhaust, electrical, brake, hydraulic,… Full Description

Posted September 23, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for flagging and controlling traffic during paving and grass cutting operations. Performs manual work functions associated with maintenance and… Full Description

Posted September 23, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position performs unskilled, manual work and grounds-keeping of county streets/roads, drainage systems, and public facilities. Performs routine maintenance and upkeep of… Full Description

Posted September 23, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description

Posted September 23, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position performs professional level law enforcement tasks by providing and implementing the activities of a specified division of the Sheriff’s Office on an assigned… Full Description

Posted September 23, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for supervising inmates at the county jail. Processes and performs initial and periodic searches of inmates; searches housing areas. Ensures the… Full Description

Posted September 23, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position participates in the maintenance and repair of county jail facilities. Performs technical maintenance tasks to maintain all security devices, electrical systems,… Full Description

Posted September 23, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description

Posted September 23, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position participates in the maintenance and repair of county jail facilities. Performs technical maintenance tasks to maintain all security devices, electrical systems,… Full Description

Posted September 23, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position performs technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations,… Full Description