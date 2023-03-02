Walton County man goes missing in Baton Rouge while on business trip

A father and husband from Walton County vanished while walking back to his hotel room during a work trip in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Now his wife is searching for answers.

Nathan’s Millard’s wife, Amber Millard, shared with 11Alive TV about her husband and the case on Monday.

The 42-year-old was in Baton Rouge for a brief work trip, she said, which was only supposed to have about a 24-hour turnaround. Instead, according to Amber, he went missing last Wednesday night after going to a basketball game and then going to a pub with a client.

“My mind has been going nonstop, but I can’t let my mind torture me, and I’m just turning it over to God and prayer, prayer, prayer, staying positive,” Amber told 11Alive News. “He’s a loved man, a great man and we need him, we want him home.”

Nathan has two teenage boys from a previous marriage, two teenage stepsons and the couple have a 7-year-old daughter together.

The Jersey resident vanished last Wednesday night while on a business trip for Advanced Construction in Conyers as he was visiting Baton Rouge to meet with a client and see a job site. Millard and the client went out Feb. 22. His wife said they attended a basketball game (she did not specify the game, though the LSU Tigers had a home game Feb. 22) and he FaceTimed her from the game briefly to show her his seats. “It was not anything I ever thought would be my last call,” she said.

The client last saw him leaving to go back to his hotel. The two were at Happy’s Irish Pub on 3rd Street in Downtown Baton Rouge, according to his wife. He had about a block walk back to the hotel, she said. Amber’s understanding is the client stayed behind in the pub to close out a tab and Nathan left on his own. That was the last he was seen by anyone who knows him.

He didn’t show up to a meeting with the client the next morning. They were due to meet back on the job site at 8 a.m. The client went to police by 9 a.m. Click or tap on this link to the Walton Tribune for more on the story.

Millard is 5-9 and weighs 180 pounds, according to police, and was last wearing a green hat, black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Millard’s is asked to contact police officials in Louisiana at 225-389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.