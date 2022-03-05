Walton County officials look to getting TSPLOST back on the ballot

County commissioners and city mayors to proceed with talks on the measure

The Walton County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to allow Chairman David Thompson to look into putting a Special Election on the November ballot for a Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST).

BOC Chairman David Thompson raised the matter at the March meeting and asked for permission to speak with the mayors of the cities about getting a referendum on the ballot in November to help combat the traffic issues that the county and cities are dealing with.

“We can get projects together for a dollar for dollar match by the state but we need to get it on the ballot,” Thomspon said. One the approval was given, Thompson said he would proceed with talks with the mayors of the cities.

A special election for a TSPLOST failed in 2020 after cities and the county had come up with a list of special projects totaling $60 million to be collected in a one percent sales and use tax to be imposed in Walton County. At that time it was shot down by 50.68 % of the voters causing it to fail by 657 votes.