Kid’s fishing. Photo credit: Morguefile.com

Walton County Parks & Recreation will host a fishing derby on Satuday, May 6. The event is for fishermen of all ages with age groups beginning at 4-5 going all the way to 17 and older.

The derby will be at the Meridian Community Center at 105 Generation Blvd. in Loganville. There is no entry cost. Prizes for largest fish and casting will be awarded and raffles will be held during the tournament.