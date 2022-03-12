Walton County Public Schools is hiring teachers, receptionist, data entry clerk, more…

Walton County Public Schools has many current job postings, several to start in the new school year. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to appy.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD Career website on March 10, 2022. Please note a job posting can be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
|Teacher-Special Education/IR – 2022-2023
|03/09/2022
|Certified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Instructional Coach
|03/08/2022
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|03/08/2022
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Receptionist 2022-2023
|03/07/2022
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Teacher
|03/04/2022
|Certified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Data Entry Clerk – Infinite Campus
|03/03/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Painter/Carpenter/General Maintenance
|03/03/2022
|Maintenance
|Maintenance
|Receptionist
|03/02/2022
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Student Support Paraprofessional – 2022-2023
|03/01/2022
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Food Service Manager
|03/01/2022
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|03/01/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|02/28/2022
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Teacher – Special Education
|02/28/2022
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Food Service – 6 Hour
|02/24/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Financial Secretary
|02/24/2022
|Classified
|Finance
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|02/24/2022
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Teacher – Language Arts
|02/23/2022
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Routing Specialist
|02/22/2022
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Food Service Manager
|02/21/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Teacher
|02/21/2022
|Certified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Teacher – ELA/ESOL
|02/18/2022
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Teacher – 4th Grade
|02/18/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Teacher – Spanish
|02/17/2022
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Paraprofessional
|02/16/2022
|Classified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Teacher – Physics or General Science
|02/15/2022
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Teacher-Special Education/IR 2022-2023
|02/11/2022
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Paraprofessional – 2022-2023
|02/11/2022
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Teacher – Math
|02/11/2022
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Teacher
|02/10/2022
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Food Service – 6 Hour
|02/10/2022
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Food Service – 5 Hour
|02/10/2022
|Classified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Teacher – 2022-2023
|02/09/2022
|Certified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Teacher – 2022-2023
|02/07/2022
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Paraprofessional – Title I
|02/07/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Teacher – Art
|02/07/2022
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Teacher – Math
|02/03/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Teacher – English
|02/03/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Food Service – 6 Hour
|01/31/2022
|Classified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Teacher-Engineering/Manufacturing
|01/28/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|01/27/2022
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|01/27/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Teacher – English
|01/27/2022
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|01/21/2022
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Teacher – Social Studies 2022/2023
|01/18/2022
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Teacher-Special Education/IR – 2022/2023
|01/12/2022
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Food Service/HVAC Technician
|01/12/2022
|Classified
|Board of Education – Annex
|Food Service – 5 Hour
|01/12/2022
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|01/10/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed MOID
|01/03/2022
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|12/17/2021
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|After School Program
|12/07/2021
|After School
|Multiple Locations
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|12/03/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Custodian- 8 Hour
|09/15/2021
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Custodian
|09/10/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|High School Student Tutor-After School Program
|08/23/2021
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|08/02/2021
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Grounds Worker
|06/15/2021
|Maintenance
|Buildings & Grounds
|School Psychologist
|04/01/2021
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|04/18/2019
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Bus Driver
|04/18/2019
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Substitute
|04/10/2019
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
