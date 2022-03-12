Walton County Public Schools is hiring teachers, receptionist, data entry clerk, more…

03/12/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Top News 0

Walton County Public Schools has many current job postings, several to start in the new school year. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to appy.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD Career website on March 10, 2022. Please note a job posting can be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Teacher-Special Education/IR – 2022-202303/09/2022CertifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Instructional Coach03/08/2022CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR03/08/2022CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Receptionist 2022-202303/07/2022ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher03/04/2022CertifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Data Entry Clerk – Infinite Campus03/03/2022ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Painter/Carpenter/General Maintenance03/03/2022MaintenanceMaintenanceApply
Receptionist03/02/2022ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional – 2022-202303/01/2022ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service Manager03/01/2022ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour03/01/2022ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour02/28/2022ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education02/28/2022CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 6 Hour02/24/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Financial Secretary02/24/2022ClassifiedFinanceApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR02/24/2022CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Language Arts02/23/2022CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Routing Specialist02/22/2022TransportationTransportationApply
Food Service Manager02/21/2022ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher02/21/2022CertifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – ELA/ESOL02/18/2022CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – 4th Grade02/18/2022CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Spanish02/17/2022CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional02/16/2022ClassifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Physics or General Science02/15/2022CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR 2022-202302/11/2022CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – 2022-202302/11/2022ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Math02/11/2022CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher02/10/2022CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 6 Hour02/10/2022ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 5 Hour02/10/2022ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 2022-202302/09/2022CertifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 2022-202302/07/2022CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Title I02/07/2022ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Art02/07/2022CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Math02/03/2022CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher – English02/03/2022CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Food Service – 6 Hour01/31/2022ClassifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Engineering/Manufacturing01/28/2022CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour01/27/2022ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour01/27/2022ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher – English01/27/2022CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed01/21/2022ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Social Studies 2022/202301/18/2022CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR – 2022/202301/12/2022CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Food Service/HVAC Technician01/12/2022ClassifiedBoard of Education – AnnexApply
Food Service – 5 Hour01/12/2022ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed01/10/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed MOID01/03/2022ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional12/17/2021ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
After School Program12/07/2021After SchoolMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – 4 Hour12/03/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Custodian- 8 Hour09/15/2021ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Custodian09/10/2021ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
High School Student Tutor-After School Program08/23/2021After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Student Support Paraprofessional08/02/2021ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Grounds Worker06/15/2021MaintenanceBuildings & GroundsApply
School Psychologist04/01/2021CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Substitute04/10/2019SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply

