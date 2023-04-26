Walton County Recycling is giving the community an opportunity to dispose of unused paint

Saturday, May 6, 2023, Walton County is again giving the community the opportunity to properly dispose of any unused household paint.

You’re invited to participate in the paint collection event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. You can take your unused paint for proper disposal to the Walton County Recycling Center at 2051 Leroy Anderson Road in Monroe.

Cost is $3 per gallon container of Latex Paint and $5 per gallon container of oil based paint. Cash or check only.