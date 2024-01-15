Walton County Republican Party to Hold Precinct Caucus and Convention



On Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 10:00 AM, the Walton County Republican Party will convene Precinct Caucuses to elect Delegates and Alternates to the Walton County Republican Party Convention.

All Walton County residents who are legally registered to vote and believe in the principles of the Republican Party are urged to participate in this process.

Registration will open at 9:00 AM on February 17, 2024, at the following location



The Monroe First Methodist Church, 400 South Broad St, Monroe, GA 30655 for Precinct Caucuses.



The Walton County Republican Party Convention will convene at 10:00 AM on March 23, 2024, at The Monroe First Methodist Church, 400 South Broad St. Monroe, GA 30655 to elect Delegates and Alternates to the Congressional District Convention and State Convention. Additionally, the Convention will conduct all other business as necessary. Registration will open at 9:00 AM.



The 10th Congressional District Convention will convene on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 10:00 AM at a location to be determined. The District Convention will be electing Delegates and Alternates to the RNC Convention. Delegates and Alternates will be required to pay a fee (to be determined), which is to cover the cost of the Convention.



The Georgia Republican Party State Convention will convene at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Columbus Georgia, to elect Delegates and Alternates to the RNC Convention in addition to conducting all other business as necessary.

Delegates and Alternates will be required to pay a fee, which is to cover the cost of the Convention